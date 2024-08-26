✕ Close The public health emergency was declared by the WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

People on the Isla of Man have been urged to remain vigilant about symptoms of mpox as the dangerous strain spreads.

The island’s public health officials said it was “planning and preparing” to deal with any cases but the risk to residents were still “low”.

Thailand confirmed the first suspected case of the new clade 1b variant, prompting a swift action from regional health authorities. Countries across Asia are ramping up their defenses against mpox following the detection of a potentially more dangerous variant.

The rapid spread of the new mpox strain in Africa led the World Health Organisation to declare a public health emergency last week.

The UK is also preparing for potential cases of the new strain of mpox after Europe recorded its first case of the more deadly variant last week in Sweden.

Health officials said plans are under way to tackle a possible outbreak in the country ensuring healthcare workers are aware of the symptoms and that rapid tests are available.

But European health authorities have ruled out imposing border controls as the risk of a global virus outbreak is still considered “low”.

In Argentina, a cargo ship was quarantined over the first suspected case of mpox on the vessel, after one of its crew members showed “cyst-like skin lesions”, the health ministry said.