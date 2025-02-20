Police discover drug-smuggling tunnel linking Morocco and Spanish enclave of Ceuta

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spanish authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of a suspected drug smuggling tunnel linking Morocco with the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, in North Africa.

The tunnel, which was found during an operation targeting hashish trafficking, was fitted with basic lighting and measures 12 meters deep (39 feet), police said. It was located during a search at a warehouse in an industrial part of the tiny Spanish territory.

Spain’s El País newspaper reported that the tunnel stretched for 50 meters in the Spanish section, and that the mouth of the tunnel was found in a former marble factory that closed in 2020. The passageway was hidden by a trapdoor that gave way to a stairway descending into the tunnel, the newspaper reported.

The narrow tunnel "could have been used to transport drugs across the border between Morocco and Spain,” the Civil Guard said in a statement. No arrests have been made in connection with the tunnel and no drugs were found at the site.

Police said several people have been detained in recent weeks, including two Civil Guard officers, as part of the broader crackdown on drugs, during which more than 6,000 kilograms (6.6 tons) of hashish stashed in trucks was seized.

Ceuta and Melilla, another small Spanish enclave in North Africa, form Europe's only land border with Africa. Earlier this year, Spain and Morocco opened customs in Ceuta and Melilla to allow the transfer of goods between the two countries at the land border.