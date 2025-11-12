President Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, officially becomes part of Miami golf recruiting class

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kai Trump knew more than a year ago that she wanted to go to the University of Miami and play golf for the Hurricanes.

And the granddaughter of President Donald Trump never changed her mind.

Miami announced that Kai Trump is part of its women's golf signing class on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA Division I signing window for most sports. She actually filled out the letter of intent last week in a ceremony at her high school — not far from her grandfather's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach — but Miami could not acknowledge her signing or even her commitment until now because of the NCAA rule regarding signing dates.

How she'll fare in college is anyone's guess. But this much is certain: Miami golf is about to be seeing a whole lot more attention.

“We view any potential exposure as positive for Miami golf," Hurricanes coach Janice Olivencia said. "Our current team is a very mature and intelligent group of women. So, we anticipate that we will handle all the attention with great composure and enthusiasm.”

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr., committed to Miami in August 2024. She's making her LPGA debut this week in The Annika at Pelican Golf Club, explaining in a news conference there Tuesday why Miami was her pick.

“I love the coaches. It’s close to home. Great school,” Kai Trump said. “I love the people there. My cousins went there as well, so I know people that have gone there. You know, it’s a great university and I’m looking forward playing for them.”

She's an influencer on social media; her behind-the-scenes video from election night has more than 5.1 million views on YouTube, and her video from going to the Ryder Cup with her grandfather has been viewed about 2 million times on YouTube alone. And yes, she plays golf with her grandfather, whose affinity for the game is no secret.

“We play a lot,” Kai Trump said. “We have a great time out there.”

Her LPGA debut comes this week courtesy of a sponsor's exemption. Tournament host and Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam played with Kai Trump earlier this week and said she was impressed by the 17-year-old's ability to ask questions.

“I just don’t know how she does it, honestly,” Sorenstam said. “To be 17 years old and hear all the comments, she must be super tough on the inside. I’m sure we can all relate what it’s like to get criticism here and there, but she gets it a thousand times.”

Kai Trump is open about her strengths and weaknesses when it comes to the game. She's a big hitter; even Sorenstam was impressed with her length off the tee. The short game — being able to score around the green — is a work in progress.

“Kai will bring tremendous energy and excitement to Miami,” Olivencia said. “She’s a multi-sport athlete with a strong competitive spirit and a true love for the game of golf. Kai is very committed to her growth, both as a player and a person. And her emphasis on development will continue to lead her to new heights.”

The university hasn't revealed much regarding what it'll be like to have the president's granddaughter on campus, but the Hurricanes are hoping that Kai Trump's college experience will be as normal as possible.

“Our team is very welcoming," Olivencia said. "They trust in us to continue to invite players to the program that will contribute in their own way, to raise the level of this team. In addition to that, we’re very fortunate at Miami to have a plethora of resources and great support systems. This class will certainly have the access our current student athletes have at The U from the minute they get on campus.”

