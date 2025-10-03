From tequila cocktails to themed pop-ups, Taylor Swift fans celebrate 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From Mexico City to Manila, the United Kingdom to the United States, Taylor Swift fans hooted, sobbed happy tears and danced their way through the pop star's latest album release, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Swift's 12th studio offering dropped Friday, and her Swifties were more than ready for it. Many were dripping in the color orange to usher in her latest era at gatherings around the world. Some closed their eyes to take in the fresh dozen tracks amid the chaotic crowds around them.

José María Bastida, a writer, rocked an orange sequin tuxedo jacket at a watch party in a Mexico City restaurant serving Swift-themed cocktails, including a tequila heavy “Ophelia's Juice” and a liquored up “Showgirl Slushy.”

“I feel like it's super experimental,” he said of the album, “because it's supposed to bring a lot of new stuff and we haven't seen that more sexy side of Taylor Swift.”

In Los Angeles, the fervent lined up at midnight at a Target to snap up the new music on vinyl and CD. Maria-Elena Garcia rented a hotel room and drove in from Santa Barbara. “I like a lot of her values and like we have a lot similar values. For example, cats,” she said.

In theaters, Swift is schooling AMC on how to treat her fans. The theater chain has granted special permission for moviegoers to sing and dance their way through screenings of “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” in select theaters for the weekend only. Added bonus: No trailers beforehand.

Kansas City's Union Station was lit up in orange and teal in celebration. Musician Chloe Rose entertained Swift fans with four hours of covers at a spot there ahead of the release as the crowd made friendship bracelets and sipped on themed cocktails.

Number balloons for “12” floated around as Rose sang and played guitar and keyboards. Fan Tara Pickarell showed up but chose solitude to later take in the new work. “I have to be in my own space to listen to it. I need my own little bubble.”

Pickarell is happy the album is pop heavy.

“I do like her slower songs, but I’m excited to get back to like 1989 ‘Reputation’ vibes,” she said.

In New York, hundreds of fans lined up to walk through a three-day Spotify pop-up offering five showgirl-themed rooms. They took photos with feathery boas and other props.

“I feel like there's so few moments like this where you actually get to connect with other fans,” said Ali Meehan. “Like we all kind of listen in our rooms, alone in our houses.”

This time around, Swift includes abundant nods to fiancé Travis Kelce amid the glitz, glamour and Las Vegas lechery of it all. This Swift isn't waiting in the wings, and she's definitely not holed up alone.

“This is so different from the last album, but in a really good way,” said Hannah Zuckerbraun, a fan in a Swift T-shirt among Target-goers in Los Angeles. “Like, it's a lot happier sounding. I feel like it's perfect and upbeat.”