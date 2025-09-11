Gary Lineker breaks Ant and Dec’s 23-year streak by winning best TV presenter at NTAs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has won the TV presenter prize at the National Television Awards, breaking the 23-year streak of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Lineker, 64, was shortlisted for the award just months after his early exit from the BBC show in May, following a row after he shared a post about Zionism which featured a depiction of a rat – historically an antisemitic insult.

Collecting the award, he said: “I think it demonstrates that perhaps it’s okay sometimes for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.”

Lineker also said that Ant and Dec are “brilliant”, and added that “it’s an honour to follow in their footsteps” when he was questioned at the winner’s press conference.

He added: “I’m doing great. I’m enjoying having weekends off for the first time in my adult life, which has been great fun.

“I’m still watching loads of football, still doing the same sort of things, and I’ve got a new show coming up for ITV, which I start filming next week – The Box, which goes out, I think, probably next year.”

Asked if the award proves he has not been cancelled, he said: “I don’t think anyone seriously thought that I was cancelled at any point.

“It was obviously just a mistake and oversight. And I think everyone saw it for that.

“So I was never in the slightest bit concerned for that.”

Lineker had headed up Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam.

The former footballer also beat competition from The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, This Morning’s Alison Hammond and TV presenter and reality TV star Stacey Solomon.

Gary Linker collecting his award for best presenter ( ITV )

Elsewhere, comedian Michael McIntyre said he would like to win three NTAs following an early victory at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Collecting the Bruce Forsyth entertainment gong for Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, he said: “I’ve sat in the front row many, many times with my feet on the bottom stair and never won this prize. This is an excellent turn of events.”

At the winner’s press conference, he added: “I would like to win three National Television Awards, actually, tonight.

“I doubt that’s going to happen, but we are nominated for another two awards, so that’s good. That would be a start, but I doubt that’s going to happen.”

McIntyre was also nominated in the quiz game show category for Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, but lost out to The 1% Club, hosted by Lee Mack.

The comedian was also nominated for Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special, which lost out to sitcom Gavin And Stacey: The Finale, which brought the popular BBC series to an end on Christmas Day.

Ruth Jones, who co-wrote and co-starred in the sitcom alongside James Corden, told the audience: “Alright, calm down. I’m going to the bar now for a pint of wine.”

In the winner’s press conference, she paid tribute to her co-star and co-creator Corden, who was unable to attend the event.

Jeremy Clarkson said he was “genuinely thrilled” as Clarkson’s Farm won best factual entertainment show at the ceremony.

Speaking in the winner’s room, he said: “I’d like to think that this is for farming because it demonstrates that people who watch the show go, ‘bloody hell farming’s difficult’, and have voted for this show.”

Elsewhere, Call The Midwife was named best returning drama and EastEnders actor Steve McFadden won the award for serial drama performance.

Another award went to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for best reality competition with This Morning picking up best daytime show.

The London ceremony, held at the O2 and hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, saw appearances from a number of stars including The Inheritance host Elizabeth Hurley and US country star Billy Ray Cyrus, who she has been romantically linked to.