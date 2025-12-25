Bridgerton teases Cinderella love story in season four trailer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new trailer for the Cinderella-inspired series of Bridgerton offers a glimpse of a bohemian viscount’s son searching for a maid he met at a masquerade ball.

The popular Netflix drama, based on Julia Quinn’s book series, follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they navigate their quests for love.

Benedict, portrayed by Luke Thompson, stands apart from his brothers, initially reluctant to settle down. However, his perspective begins to shift after an encounter with Sophie Baek, played by Australian actress Yerin Ha.

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser reveals Benedict’s changing attitude towards romance, sparked by a pivotal masquerade ball hosted by his mother, Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell.

The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes. ( Netflix )

Benedict attends the event and consequently bumps into Sophie, a maid who has disguised herself as a member of high society.

Sophie enters the ball wearing a silver empire style gown and a large mask adorned with beads after she is told by a voice: “Just be out by midnight”.

Benedict asks her to dance and later tells her: “You are perhaps the most intriguing person I’ve ever met.”

At this moment, the clock strikes midnight and Sophie rushes off, leaving only her glove behind.

Benedict is determined to find the owner of the glove and Sophie can be heard saying: “He does not want to find me, he wants to find the lady in the silver gown, and she is not real.”

The series is narrated by Dame Julie Andrews, who is the voice of Lady Whistledown – the pseudonym of Penelope Bridgerton, who writes a social pamphlet that is a source of gossip in the town.

At the beginning of the trailer, Penelope, who is played by Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, is asked by Queen Charlotte for “great gossip”.

Among the returning cast members this season are Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton.

Bridgerton series three focused on the relationship between Coughlan and Newton’s characters in a season that saw a steamy carriage scene nominated for a Bafta award.

Earlier in the month, Coughlan introduced Elliot Bridgerton as “the new Lord Featherington aka Baby Whistledown” and shared a photo of her character’s baby to Instagram.

Series two of the show followed the love story between Bailey and Ashley’s characters, with series one depicting the marriage between Daphne Basset, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by Rege-Jean Page.

The latest series of Bridgerton will be released in two parts, each comprising four episodes, with part one arriving on January 29 and part two on February 26.