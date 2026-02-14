Rubio expresses desire to maintain trans-Atlantic relations despite increasing rift
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday emphasized the United States’ desire to preserve the trans-Atlantic alliance, declaring that it “will always be a child of Europe” at a conference where a rift with Washington’s European allies opened up a year ago.
Rubio told the Munich Security Conference that the “euphoria” of the Western victory in the Cold War led to a dangerous delusion of triumph that is now threatening the very institutions that broke both the Nazi regime and the Soviet Union.
