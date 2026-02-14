Rubio expresses desire to maintain trans-Atlantic relations despite increasing rift

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday emphasized the United States’ desire to preserve the trans-Atlantic alliance, declaring that it “will always be a child of Europe” at a conference where a rift with Washington’s European allies opened up a year ago.

Rubio told the Munich Security Conference that the “euphoria” of the Western victory in the Cold War led to a dangerous delusion of triumph that is now threatening the very institutions that broke both the Nazi regime and the Soviet Union.

