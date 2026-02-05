Freight train derails in Connecticut, sending cars carrying liquid propane into river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A freight train derailed Thursday in Connecticut, sending cars carrying flammable liquid propane into the water, though officials say they don't appear to be leaking.

Local and state officials said the derailment happened around 9 a.m. in Mansfield, near where Eagleville Lake meets the Willimantic River. The rural town in the eastern part of the state is home to the University of Connecticut.

Mansfield Fire Chief John Roache said in an afternoon briefing that a number of the train's 41 cars detached and derailed.

Four carrying liquid propane ended up in the water, while two others carrying food grade grease landed on the banks.

One of the grease cars sustained damage and leaked about 2,000 gallons (7,500 liters) of the animal fat, according to Roache. The leak has since been contained and there's no evidence the grease entered the water.

Roache added that no injuries were reported and the cause of the derailment remains under investigation. The train had been heading south from Palmer, Massachusetts, to Willimantic.

Town officials said late Thursday that a shelter-in-place order issued hours earlier for those living within half a mile (.8 kilometers) of the derailment would remain in effect, though they stressed no evacuations have been ordered.

They continued to urge residents to remain indoors as the liquid propane the train was carrying is odorless and wouldn't be immediately detected by smell.

The derailment also prompted the town to close a nearby road and consider alternative bus routes for school dismissal.

Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said there doesn't appear to be any serious environmental damage from the derailment. State and local hazardous materials teams were monitoring for leaks and placed hazmat booms in the water as a precaution.

“Fortunately, it seems under control,” Aylesworth said.

Tom Ciuba, a spokesperson for New England Central Railroad, said specialized equipment is expected to arrive Thursday evening to help begin rerailing the affected cars.

Roache said the recovery process could take days, given the derailment happened in a fairly remote location and under difficult, frigid conditions for responders.

“It's not going to be a today operation,” he said. “They're going to have to get some cranes in there. It's going to take some time.”

____

This story has been corrected to show that the University of Connecticut is located in Mansfield, not to the west of it.