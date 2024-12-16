Lawyer for convicted British killer nurse Lucy Letby says new evidence is grounds for appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A lawyer for convicted British killer nurse Lucy Letby said Monday that he plans to ask an appeals court to re-examine her convictions after the prosecution's leading expert changed his opinion on how three babies died.

Attorney Mark McDonald said Dr. Dewi Evans could no longer be believed after reversing his opinion that Letby had injected air down a nasal gastric tube that killed three infants.

“I have fresh evidence that casts doubt on the conviction,” McDonald said. “The defense will argue that Dr. Evans is not a reliable expert, and given that he was the lead expert for the prosecution, we say that all the convictions are not safe.”

Letby, 34, is serving multiple life sentences with no chance of release after being convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to murder seven others while working as a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England between June 2015 and June 2016.

McDonald said he will file a request this week asking the Court of Appeal to review her appeal bid. The court has twice rejected Letby's application for appeal.

Letby, who testified at two trials that she never harmed a child, has always proclaimed her innocence.

An inquiry is currently underway to examine failures by the hospital to recognize why babies were dying in the neonatal unit and why they took so long to stop Letby.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment about McDonald's claims.