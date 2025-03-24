Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigns after 5 years in the position

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has resigned after nearly five years in the position

Lisa Baumann
Monday 24 March 2025 18:01 EDT
Postal Service DOGE Agreement
Postal Service DOGE Agreement

Louis DeJoy, the head of the U.S. Postal Service, resigned Monday after nearly five years in the position.

He said in a statement that he told the Postal Service Board of Governors that Monday would be his last day on the job. DeJoy had said in February that he had intended to step down but hadn’t set a date. Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take on the role until the Board names a permanent replacement.

“I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization, and I have been working closely with the Deputy Postmaster General to prepare for this transition, DeJoy said in the statement.

He added that "much work remains that is necessary to sustain our positive trajectory."

DeJoy's tenure was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, surges in mail-in election ballots and efforts to stem losses through cost and service cuts.

