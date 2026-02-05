3 dead, several hurt after vehicle crashes into Los Angeles grocery store, authorities say
Authorities say three people were killed and at least six others were seriously hurt when a car slammed into a grocery store in Los Angeles
Three people were killed and at least six others were seriously hurt when a car slammed into a grocery store Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, authorities said.
The crash was reported shortly after noon at a 99 Ranch Market in the city's Westwood neighborhood, according Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz.
Three victims died at the scene, Lantz said. Paramedics were treating six or seven patients, some in serious condition, she said.
Preliminary reports say the driver was a female, according to Lantz, but it wasn't immediately known if she was among the injured or dead.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said its investigators were still gathering information about the crash.
TV news footage showed a large police and fire department response with a triage area set up to treat patients outside the large store on Westwood Boulevard.
