Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Harris is making a campaign push in Michigan and Georgia, with assists from singers Lizzo and Usher

Kamala Harris is scheduled to appear with Detroit-born singer Lizzo as the Democratic presidential nominee marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the city

Chris Megerian
Saturday 19 October 2024 09:48
Election 2024 Harris
Election 2024 Harris (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Kamala Harris will appear with Detroit-born singer Lizzo as the Democratic presidential nominee marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the city on Saturday.

More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the Nov. 5 election.

“The election is here,” Harris said Friday as she campaigned around the battleground state. “The election is here right now.”

The vice president will get more star power later Saturday when she holds a rally in Atlanta with Usher. The singer is expected to speak at the event.

Early voting is also underway in Georgia. More than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or through the mail.

Democrats hope an expansive organizing effort will boost Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the campaign's final weeks.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in