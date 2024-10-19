Harris is making a campaign push in Michigan and Georgia, with assists from singers Lizzo and Usher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Kamala Harris will appear with Detroit-born singer Lizzo as the Democratic presidential nominee marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the city on Saturday.

More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the Nov. 5 election.

“The election is here,” Harris said Friday as she campaigned around the battleground state. “The election is here right now.”

The vice president will get more star power later Saturday when she holds a rally in Atlanta with Usher. The singer is expected to speak at the event.

Early voting is also underway in Georgia. More than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or through the mail.

Democrats hope an expansive organizing effort will boost Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the campaign's final weeks.