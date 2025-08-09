Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lions' Norris taken off the field in an ambulance, with preseason stopped with 6:31 to go

Charles Odum
Friday 08 August 2025 22:00 EDT

Detroit safety Morice Norris was attended to for about 20 minutes and taken off the field in an ambulance during the Lions' preseason game Friday night against Atlanta, with the game ending with 6:31 to go after the players let the clock run.

Norris was hurt with 14:50 to go trying to tackle Nathan Carter.

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended “per New York.”

The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

