Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers quits OpenAI board after release of Epstein emails

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is leaving OpenAI’s board of directors

Wednesday 19 November 2025 07:45 EST
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is resigning from OpenAI’s board of directors, the ChatGPT maker said Wednesday.

His departure comes after the release of emails showing he maintained a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008.

“Larry has decided to resign from the OpenAI Board of Directors, and we respect his decision,” the board said in a statement.

“We appreciate his many contributions and the perspective he brought to the Board.”

The announcement arrived one day after Summers said he’s stepping back from public commitments.

