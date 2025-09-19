Canada bans Irish rap group Kneecap from entering the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Canadian government banned the Irish-language rap group Kneecap from the country Friday, saying the group has endorsed political violence and terrorism.

The group has faced criticism for political statements seeming to glorify militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. Hungary previously banned the group.

Liberal lawmaker Vince Gasparro, parliamentary secretary for combating crime, said Kneecap has “publicly displayed support for terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas” that goes beyond artistic expression.

“Canada stands firmly against hate speech, incitement to violence and the glorification of terrorism,” Gasparro said in a video on social media.

“Political debate and free speech are vital to our democracy, but open endorsements of terrorist groups are not free speech.”

Kneecap has accused critics of trying to silence the band because of its support for the Palestinian cause throughout Israel’s war in Gaza. They say they don’t support Hezbollah and Hamas nor condone violence.

Kneecap responded in an Instagram post, saying that Gasparro’s comments are “wholly untrue and deeply malicious.”

“We have today instructed our lawyers to initiate legal action against you,” the band’s statement said.

“We will be relentless in defending ourselves against baseless accusation to silence our opposition to a genocide being committed by Israel.”

Kneecap was scheduled to perform next month in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Canada-based advocacy organization Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says the decision is a stand against “incitement, hate and radicalization,” while Jewish organization B’nai Brith is declaring “victory.”

Kneecap performed in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, where they accused Israel — enabled by the U.S. government — of committing genocide against the Palestinians. That sparked calls for the rappers’ U.S. visas to be revoked and several Kneecap gigs have since been canceled as a result.