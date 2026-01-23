Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Renée Fleming cancels Kennedy Center appearances

Renée Fleming is withdrawing from two May appearances at the Kennedy Center

Renée Fleming has withdrawn from two scheduled May appearances at the Kennedy Cente r, the latest in a wave of cancellations since President Donald Trump ousted the previous leadership and the new leadership's announcement that the venue would be renamed the Trump Kennedy Center.

The Grammy-winning soprano was to have appeared with conductor James Gaffigan and the National Symphony Orchestra. Her decision is unsurprising; a year ago she resigned as “Artistic Advisor at Large,” citing the forced departures of Kennedy Center Chair David Rubenstein and its president, Deborah Rutter. The center itself referred to “a scheduling conflict” as the reason she dropped out of the May concerts.

“A new soloist and repertoire will be announced at a later date, and the remainder of the program remains unchanged,” reads a statement on the Kennedy Center web site that was posted this week. Fleming did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bela Fleck and Issa Rae are among the many other artists who have called off events at the Kennedy Center, which has been part of Trump's broader attack on what he calls “woke” culture. Earlier this month, the Washington National Opera announced it was severing ties with the Kennedy Center, where it had performed since 1971.

