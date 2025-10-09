Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Judge tosses Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music over rap beef with Kendrick Lamar

A federal judge has tossed out a defamation lawsuit Drake brought against Universal Music Group, labeling the alleged libelous words as opinion

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 October 2025 16:47 EDT

A federal judge on Thursday tossed out a defamation lawsuit Drake brought against Universal Music Group, labeling the alleged libelous words as opinion.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas rejected the lawsuit on Thursday in a written opinion.

The January lawsuit alleged that UMG published and promoted a track on rival Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” even though it included false pedophilia allegations against Drake and suggested listeners should resort to vigilante justice.

Lamar was not named in the lawsuit.

Universal Music Group, the parent record label for both artists, had denied the allegations.

The lawsuit alleged the track led to violence Drake’s home in Toronto, tarnished his reputation and decreased the value of his brand.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in