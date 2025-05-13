A man has been arrested over a fire at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday on suspicion of starting fires at U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's private house, another property linked to Starmer and a car.

The Metropolitan Police force said the suspect was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life a day after an early-morning fire on Monday damaged the door of the house where Starmer and his family lived before he was elected to lead the country.

Police said that the arrest also concerns two other fires that may be linked — a vehicle fire near Starmer's house on Sunday and a May 8 door fire at a property in another part of north London. The second property is a house converted into apartments and also is linked to Starmer.

No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

Starmer doesn't currently live in his private house. Since taking office in July, Starmer has lived with his family in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence.

The Metropolitan Police force said that counterterrorism detectives were leading the investigation because of the house’s “previous connections with a high-profile public figure.”

Neighbor Charles Grant said that police searched his yard on Monday and “said they were looking for a projectile.”

“From what other people have told me today, I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house," he said.

Starmer’s house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

The main opposition leader, Kemi Badenoch of the Conservative Party, called it “a shocking incident.”

"No one should face these sorts of threats, let alone people in public service," she posted on X. “It’s an attack on our democracy and must never be tolerated.”