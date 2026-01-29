Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Justice Department charges man who squirted vinegar on Rep. Ilhan Omar

The Justice Department has charged a man who squirted apple cider vinegar on Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event in Minneapolis

Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Justice Department has charged a man who squirted apple cider vinegar on Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event in Minneapolis.

The man arrested for Tuesday’s attack, Anthony Kazmierczak, faces charge of forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding and intimidating Omar, according to court papers filed in federal court.

An affidavit says suthorities determined the substance was water and apple cider vinegar.

Kazmierczak has a criminal history and has made online posts supportive of President Donald Trump, a Republican.

