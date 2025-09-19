Kimmel’s rise from radio to cultural icon hits roadblock with ABC’s suspension of late-night TV show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a crowded late-night field, Jimmy Kimmel rose to become a cultural fixture.

For two decades, Kimmel has been one of the most familiar faces on television. He's the kind of entertainer who could blend slapstick humor with sharp political satire and still find himself entrusted with hosting Hollywood’s most prestigious ceremonies. His career arc has been impressive, rising from radio gigs in Las Vegas to rubbing elbows with the likes of Meryl Streep at the Oscars and turning world leaders into punch lines on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In an industry that thrives on turnover, Kimmel's staying power has been rare. He's been the voice that helped anchor ABC in the late-night arena, until now with his show suspended indefinitely over his comments earlier this week about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

What sparked the controversy

Just last week, Kimmel reminded audiences why he’s long been one of the sharpest voices in late night. He won his fourth Primetime Emmy for hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” then used the moment to defend his friend Stephen Colbert, whose “Late Show” was canceled in July just days after criticizing the President Donald Trump–Paramount Global settlement. Kimmel cursed CBS from the stage and brushed off executives who called the cancellation “financial.” He told the crowd that he loved Colbert.

Kimmel, 57, didn’t stop there. After the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, he took aim at Donald Trump directly, saying, “I’m giving this guy a little poke, and he deserves it, and I enjoy it, and I hope that people enjoy it too.”

Days later, his bluntness collided with tragedy and politics. In a monologue following the assassination of Kirk, Kimmel quipped that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

The backlash was immediate. Nexstar and Sinclair, two of ABC’s largest affiliate owners, said they would be pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from their stations. Under mounting pressure, ABC — Kimmel's late-night show home since 2003 — suspended the show indefinitely.

For a host such as Kimmel who has long walked the tightrope between comedy and controversy, this is the steepest challenge yet. He has not commented on the suspension.

Here's what we know:

A start in radio, a break in comedy

Kimmel’s story began in Las Vegas, where he honed his craft at small radio stations. The early grind was like a boot camp for bigger stages marked by unpaid internships, quirky promotions and on-the-fly lessons in timing and voice control.

His first big break came with Comedy Central’s “Win Ben Stein’s Money.” Kimmel’s quick wit as Stein’s sidekick earned him a daytime Emmy in 1999 and national attention. He followed that with “The Man Show,” co-created with Adam Carolla, which gave him credibility as both a comic and a producer. Shows like “Crank Yankers” and “The Andy Milonakis Show” soon followed with Kimmel’s creative hand.

His rise: Why Kimmel became famous

The turning point was 2003. That’s when ABC handed him his own late-night program, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!.” Over the years, he grew from a scrappy newcomer into a late-night staple. The show was anchored by viral sketches, celebrity pranks, political monologues and deeply personal stories.

Kimmel became more than a host. He was a cultural translator, using comedy to navigate moments of national crisis or collective joy, whether in his emotional monologues about health care after his son's heart surgery or in his pointed critiques of Washington politics.

His trust factor grew, and Hollywood leaned on him to host major events. He’s hosted the Emmys three times and the Oscars four, handling everything from an envelope mix-up involving “La La Land” vs. “Moonlight” to a live global telecast watched by hundreds of millions.

“It’s an experience that I try to remember is special,” Kimmel said in an interview with The Associated Press last year. “I just want to make sure for the people who are watching and the people who are there that we bring the proper amount of respect and also the proper amount of disrespect to the proceedings.”

Why Kimmel matters to ABC

For ABC, Kimmel has been an anchor. His late-night program gave the network a consistent foothold in a crowded media landscape. His celebrity Rolodex drew stars, his political edge attracted headlines and his human touch built loyalty.

Beyond late night, Kimmel has carried ABC’s brand into prime events. He hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in its celebrity revival and headlined industry-defining award shows that drove global audiences back to the network. He kept himself relevant interviewing presidents, roasting movie stars and pulling kids into his annual Halloween candy prank.

Along with TV, Kimmel extended his brand back to his hometown, Las Vegas. He opened Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club on the Las Vegas Strip, where comedians such as actor-comic Luenell currently hold residencies.

The uncertain road ahead

Kimmel now finds himself at a crossroads. He is a comedian who climbed from Las Vegas radio booths to Hollywood’s biggest podiums, but he’s also now a personality caught in a national debate over the boundaries of free speech and corporate caution.

In an interview with Variety this past summer, Kimmel was asked if he was worried that the administration would come after comedians, as it has journalists.

“Well, you’d have to be naive not to worry a little bit,” he said. “But that can’t change what you’re doing.”

Kimmel's contract with The Walt Disney Co.-owned network expires in May 2026.

It remains unclear whether “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returns or he reinvents himself on another platform.

Earlier this summer, Kimmel said if comedians were targeted, he hoped that “even my colleagues on the right will support my right to say what I like.”