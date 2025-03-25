Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US Vice President Vance to join his wife on Friday trip to Greenland

U.S. Vice President JD Vance says he’s joining his wife on a Friday trip to Greenland, suggesting in an online video that global security is at stake

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 March 2025 16:12 EDT
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that he's joining his wife on a Friday trip to Greenland, suggesting in an online video that global security is at stake.

“We’re going to check out how things are going there,” Vance said in a video posted to social media. “Speaking for President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland because we think it’s important to protecting the security of the entire world.”

