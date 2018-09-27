3 of 6 people aboard an ambulance helicopter have died after it crashed in southwestern Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A medical transport helicopter carrying a patient fell into the sea in southwestern Japan Sunday, leaving three of the six people aboard dead, the Japan coast guard said.

The pilot, Hiroshi Hamada, 66; Kazuto Yoshitake, a helicopter mechanic and a 28-year-old nurse, Sakura Kunitake, were rescued by the coast guard earlier in the day after they were found in the waters clinging to inflatable lifesavers. The three suffered hypothermia, as their body temperatures dropped abnormally, but were conscious, an official with the coast guard told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Yoshitake's first name was initially given with a different spelling, but the coast guard corrected it later.

The bodies of medical doctor, Kei Arakawa, 34; Mitsuki Motoishi, 86, the patient, and her caretaker Kazuyoshi Motoishi, 68, were later recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force helicopter. Their hearts had stopped, and they were later confirmed dead by a physician.

The coast guard deployed two planes and three ships to the area as part of the rescue operation.

The six people were aboard what the Japanese call “a doctor helicopter,” on their way to a hospital in Fukuoka from an airport in Nagasaki Prefecture, when it crashed, according to the coast guard.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the coast guard said Monday.