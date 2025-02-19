Brazil’s prosecutor-general files charges against ex-President Bolsonaro over alleged coup plan
Brazil’s prosecutor-general has filed charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat
Brazil’s prosecutor-general on Tuesday filed charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat.
Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet alleges that Bolsonaro and 33 others participated in plan to remain in power despite losing to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Last November, Federal Police filed a 884-page report with Gonet detailing the scheme. They allege it involved systematically sowing distrust of the electoral system among the populace, drafting a decree to give the plot a veneer of legality, pressuring top military brass to go along with the plan, and inciting a riot in the capital
