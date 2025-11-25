Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Pope says Thanksgiving is a 'beautiful feast' that unites all

Pope Leo XIV says Thanksgiving is a “beautiful feast” that unites believers and non-believers alike

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 25 November 2025 15:25 EST

Pope Leo XIV said Tuesday that Thanksgiving was a “beautiful feast” that unites believers and non-believers alike, as he issued a message of thanks ahead of the U.S. holiday.

Leo said he was thankful for many things and urged everyone to recognize the gifts they have been given. "First and foremost, the gift of life. The gift of the faith. The gift of unity," he said.

He was responding to reporters' questions Tuesday night as he left Castel Gandolfo, where he goes on Mondays and Tuesdays for a rest and to play tennis.

He described Thanksgiving as “this beautiful feast that we have in the United States, which unites all people — people of different faiths, people who perhaps do not have the gift of faith” to say thank you to someone.

Leo will spend his first Thanksgiving as pope in Turkey on his first foreign trip.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in