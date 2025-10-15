A passenger bus in northern India catches fire and burns at least 20 people to death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suspected short circuit sparked a fire on a passenger bus in northern India on Tuesday, rapidly engulfing the vehicle in flames and burning at least 20 people to death, authorities said.

The bus with 35 to 50 passengers aboard was minutes from starting its journey between the towns of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur in Rajasthan state when the fire broke out, local ruling party lawmaker Mahant Pratap Puri told The Associated Press.

“Passengers didn’t get time to deboard the bus as the fire spread quickly," Puri said.

The bodies of 19 passengers were recovered from the bus, while one person succumbed to their burns on the way to a hospital, Puri said. At least 15 passengers were critically injured and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Smoke began to emerge from the vehicle’s rear due to a suspected short circuit barely five minutes after it departed Jaisalmer, Puri said. The driver managed to stop the bus along the roadside near a military station, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle.

“It was a new bus with full load of air-conditioning gas. There was just one door for entry and exit. Unfortunately, the passengers seated on the rear end couldn’t make it to the exit and were burnt alive,” said Puri, who was at the scene as local government and military officials launched rescue efforts.

The local government issued an appeal for information from relatives to confirm the identity of victims, and planned to identify remains using DNA evidence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan’s highest elected official, Bhajan Lal Sharma, offered their condolences to the bereaved families.