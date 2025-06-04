Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Several feared dead in stampede during IPL title celebrations

Several people were feared dead and many more injured in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in southern India

Aijaz Rahi
Wednesday 04 June 2025 10:44 EDT

Several people are feared dead and many more injured after a stampede broke out during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first ever Indian Premier League title win.

The incident happened as thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate the their side’s IPL triumph.

Times of India reported at least seven people had died in the crush. Local TV news channels showed visuals of police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to ambulances.

D.K. Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka state, told reporters that “the crowd was very uncontrollable."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed a historic IPL championship on Tuesday.

Stampedes are relatively common in India when large crowds gather at a place. In January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.

AP

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in