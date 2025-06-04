Several feared dead in stampede during IPL title celebrations
Several people are feared dead and many more injured after a stampede broke out during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first ever Indian Premier League title win.
The incident happened as thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to celebrate the their side’s IPL triumph.
Times of India reported at least seven people had died in the crush. Local TV news channels showed visuals of police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to ambulances.
D.K. Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka state, told reporters that “the crowd was very uncontrollable."
Royal Challengers Bengaluru sealed a historic IPL championship on Tuesday.
Stampedes are relatively common in India when large crowds gather at a place. In January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.
AP