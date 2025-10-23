Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
4 family members of Illinois governor candidate killed in Montana helicopter crash, campaign says

The campaign of a Republican running for Illinois governor says four members of the man's family were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana

Via AP news wire
Thursday 23 October 2025 09:37 EDT
Helicopter Crash Politician's Family
Helicopter Crash Politician's Family (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Four family members of a Republican running for governor in Illinois were killed in a Montana helicopter crash on Wednesday, his campaign said.

Killed in crash were the son and daughter-in-law of former state Sen. Darren Bailey, a Republican who lost the 2022 gubernatorial election in Illinois and is seeking his party’s nomination again in next year’s race.

Two of Bailey’s grandchildren also were killed, Bailey’s campaign said in a statement Thursday.

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them,” the statement said.

