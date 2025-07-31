Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hulk Hogan's cause of death was a heart attack, medical examiner says

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack last week

Via AP news wire
Thursday 31 July 2025 13:01 EDT
Hogan Greatest Wrestling Moments
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack last week, according to a Florida medical examiner's report released Thursday.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, previously had leukemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, the report from the District Six Medical Examiner said.

Hogan, 71, was pronounced dead at a hospital less than 90 minutes after medics arrived at his home in Clearwater, Florida to answer a call about a cardiac arrest on the morning of July 24, police said.

Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in WWE’s long history, known for both his larger-than-life personality and his in-ring exploits. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

