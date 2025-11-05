Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Helen Mirren will receive the Golden Globes' Cecil B. DeMille award

Helen Mirren's latest role is Golden Globe lifetime achievement honoree

The Associated Press
Wednesday 05 November 2025 08:00 EST

Helen Mirren has portrayed multiple queens, a prime minister, a detective, “Barbie” narrator and many other roles in more than a half-century of acting. Her latest: Golden Globe lifetime achievement honoree.

Mirren will receive the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award in January, the Golden Globes announced Wednesday.

“Helen Mirren is a force of nature and her career is nothing short of extraordinary,” Helen Hoehne, Golden Globes president, said in a statement. “Her transcendent performances and commitment to her craft continue to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.”

This time, the award will be presented during a new annual prime time special, “Golden Eve,” honoring recipients of both the DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, which honors achievement in television. That special will air Jan. 8 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The main Golden Globes ceremony is on Jan. 11, hosted for the second time by Nikki Glaser.

An Oscar winner for “The Queen,” her 2006 portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, Mirren has also won three Golden Globes for work in both film and TV. She is also an Emmy, SAG, BAFTA and Tony-winning actor. She was named a Dame of the British Empire in 2003 in acknowledgement of her artistic achievements.

Mirren, 80, joins a storied group of DeMille Award recipients since 1952, including Sidney Poitier, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks and Jeff Bridges.

