WeightWatchers announces plans to sell Wegovy pill

WeightWatchers has announced its plans to sell Novo Nordisk's highly anticipated Wegovy in pill form, should it launch in the U.S. next year, further cementing its partnership with the Danish pharmaceutical giant.

This strategic move could provide a significant boost for WeightWatchers as it navigates its emergence from bankruptcy, underscoring its commitment to offering branded obesity medications — in ontrast to competitors who often promote more affordable generic alternatives in a fiercely competitive market.

Tara Comonte, WeightWatchers CEO, confirmed the collaboration, stating: “We have been working with Novo Nordisk ahead of time to support the launch of oral weight-loss medication.”

She further highlighted the appeal of the new format, adding, “A lot of people don't want an injection. And the convenience of a pill is going to be huge.”

The development comes as weight loss pills from both Novo Nordisk and rival Eli Lilly are under consideration for an expedited U.S. review process, potentially fast-tracking their market availability.

WeightWatchers is also trying to gain a stronger foothold in women's health, including through tailored programs that offer GLP-1 medicines and hormone replacement therapy. ( Sundry Photography - stock.adobe.com )

WeightWatchers could keep more customers on its platform than telehealth rivals, as doctors expect U.S. patients to switch to the branded medicines once prices come down under a deal announced last week by the White House.

Lilly and Novo agreed to slash prices of their popular GLP-1 injectable drugs for U.S. government health programs and cash-paying customers.

Starter doses of the weight-loss pills, if approved, will cost $149 a month for Medicare and Medicaid enrollees and for cash payers through the U.S. administration's new TrumpRx site.

"Anything that brings pricing down for these medications is good for WeightWatchers," Comonte said.

Outside of the U.S., Germany and the UK are major markets for WeightWatchers, which had 4 million subscribers worldwide at the end of 2023.