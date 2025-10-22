Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Experts have revealed that older women who walk 4,000 steps a day cut their chance of early death by more than a quarter.

Women who clock up this number of steps in a day, just just once or twice a week, reduce their chance of early death by 26 per cent, research found.

The study added that it is the amount people walk, rather than the number of days on which they walk, that is important for slashing death rates and the risk of heart disease.

It also suggested that benchmarks such as needing to walk 10,000 steps every single day are wrong, adding “there is no ‘better’ or ‘best’ pattern to take steps”.

They said moving is important and “individuals can undertake physical activity in any preferred pattern”.

The study found that, compared with women who were fairly sedentary, those who achieved 4,000 steps per day on one or two days days a week had a 26 per cent lower risk of death from any cause and a 27 per cent lower heart disease risk.

Researchers from Harvard University suggested new physical activity guidelines for older women after conducting the study ( PA )

Achieving this on three days a week did have more benefits, of 40 per cent reduced earlier death risk and a 27 per cent lower risk of heart disease.

Even more exercise than that (5,000 to 7,000 steps) led to more declines but these were more modest.

Here, there was a 32 per cent lower risk of death but there was a levelling out in the risk of a cardiovascular disease death, at 16 per cent.

The researchers, including from Harvard University in the US, said the study found that “the number of steps per day, rather than the frequency of days/week achieving a particular step threshold is important” for cutting the risk of early death and heart disease in older women.

They added: “Physical activity guidelines in older women should consider recommending at least 4,000 steps per day on one to two days per week to lower mortality and cardiovascular disease risk.”

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, included 13,547 women free from heart disease and cancer at the start, who were typically aged around 72.

The women wore devices for seven consecutive days to measure their step count and were tracked for nearly 11 years.

During this time, 1,765 women (13 per cent) died and 781 (5.1 per cent) developed heart disease.

The team concluded a “greater number of steps, regardless of daily patterns, is associated with better health outcomes”.