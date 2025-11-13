Ultra-processed food consumption linked to pre-cancerous growths in new study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women who eat large amounts of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are at a greater risk of developing a precursor to bowel cancer, according to a new study.

Research found women who frequently eat UPFs are at a significantly higher risk of being diagnosed with a growth in the bowel that, while non cancerous, can develop into cancer over a long period of time.

Writing in the journal Jama Oncology, experts said that the study provides insight on how diet can influence early changes in the bowel.

They monitored 29,105 women with an average age of 45, gathering food surveys from them taken every four years.

Their findings showed women who regularly ate UPFs such as processed sauces, crisps, processed meats and many ready meals had a 45 per cent higher likelihood of developing a type of polyp called an adenoma than those with the lowest consumption. Those who ate the highest proportion of UPFs ate around 9.9 portions a day.

open image in gallery Experts are warning eating a diet high in UPFs could increase your chances of getting bowel cancer ( PA )

Among these women, 1,189 cases of early-onset adenomas were identified, according to the study, which was funded by Cancer Grand Challenges – a global research initiative founded by Cancer Research UK and the National Cancer Institute in the US.

Most bowel cancers develop from an adenoma.

Researchers have been trying to discover the reason behind a rise in bowel cancer cases among younger adults. According to Cancer Research UK (CRUK), incidence rates of bowel cancer among people aged 25-49 have increased by 62 per cent since the early 1990s.

The new study examined information on thousands of nurses in the US who were tracked from 1991 through to 2015.

open image in gallery Experts believe more ultra-processed foods are playing a part in rising bowel cancer rates among the young ( PA Wire )

CRUK said a typical diet of this many servings of UPFs could include: one bowl of sweetened breakfast cereal, one slice of white toast with margarine or jam, a flavoured yoghurt cup or breakfast bar for breakfast; a pre-packaged supermarket sandwich, a packet of crisps and a can of coke or flavoured drink for lunch; a frozen pizza or oven chips and chicken nuggets with ketchup and mayonnaise on the side for supper and an evening treat of ice cream or biscuits.

Those who ate the fewest UPFs consumed an average of 3.3 servings each day.

“These data highlight the important role of UPFs in early-onset colorectal tumorigenesis and support improving dietary quality as a strategy to mitigate the increasing burden of early-onset colorectal cancer,” the authors wrote.

Dr Andrew Chan, lead author of the study, from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in the US, said: “We’re seeing more cases of bowel cancer in younger adults, and we still don’t understand why.

“Our research is exploring possible factors such as diet, lack of exercise and disruption to the gut microbiome, which may all play a role.

“Our study suggests these foods could be linked to a higher risk of developing polyps. However, more research is needed to confirm this link.

“This means looking at larger and more diverse groups of people and investigating how the body responds to these foods to understand their role in early changes in the bowel.”

Fiona Osgun, head of health information at Cancer Research UK, added: “While this study doesn’t directly measure cancer risk, it offers useful insight into how diet might influence early changes in the bowel that sometimes lead to cancer.

“Our diets are shaped by the world around us, from food prices, marketing and local availability.

“This can make healthy choices harder. We need broader changes – from food policy to public health initiatives – to make healthier diets more accessible for everyone.

“Our overall diet matters more for cancer risk than any single food type.”