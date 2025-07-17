What is chronic venous insufficiency?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday that President Donald Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

The condition affects millions of Americans, and is not a serious health threat. However, it can be painful and disabling.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when a person’s leg veins don’t allow blood to flow back up to the heart, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“Normally, the valves in your veins make sure that blood flows toward your heart. But when these valves don’t work well, blood can also flow backwards. This can cause blood to collect (pool) in your legs,” it said.

If left untreated, patients may experience pain, swelling, cramps, skin changes, varicose veins, and leg ulcers.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s swollen left ankle is shown in this Wednesday picture taken in the Oval Office. The president was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which is characterized by swelling and other symptoms ( AP )

People more likely to have the condition include those who may be pregnant, overweight, have a family history of the problem, and had damage to their legs following an injury, surgery, or previous blood clots. The condition is common in people older than 70.

Other causes may include high blood pressure in the leg veins due to sitting or standing for long stretches of time, a lack of exercise, smoking, a blood clot in a deep vein, and swelling and inflammation of a vein close to the skin.

Symptoms include swelling in the legs or ankles, a tight feeling in the calves, itchy or painful legs, pain when walking that stops when you rest, varicose veins. restless legs syndrome, painful leg cramps or muscle spasms, and leg ulcers that may be hard to treat.

open image in gallery If left untreated, chronic venus insufficiency may result in varicose veins, leg ulcers, and other symptoms. The condition is common in people over the age of 70 years old ( Getty/iStock )

Leavitt said that the president, 79, had noticed “mild swelling” in his lower legs and had been evaluated by the White House medical unit.

She noted that testing had shown “no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease” and that blood clots had been ruled out.

To treat chronic venous insufficiency, doctors recommend wearing compression hose and regular exercise to improve blood flow in leg veins. Some medicines and procedures may also be effective, especially in more severe cases.

With reporting from The Associated Press