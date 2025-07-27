Wanna get away? Sorry, there’s no destination safe from seasonal allergies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s no escape from it — pollen is in every U.S. state, ready to torment your nostrils.

The seeds rain down from the trees in a strange yellow haze and ascends to the skies from the flowers and grasses. Even if you could easily pack up and move, nowhere is safe to avoid the dreaded, sniffling effects of seasonal allergies.

“It’s a little bit like playing Russian Roulette,” Hannah Jaffee, the director of research at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, told The Independent. “If you already have allergies, you can be exposed to an entirely different set of allergens if you relocate.”

open image in gallery Pollen is everywhere and climate change is making seasonal allergies worse. Is there any safe haven? Experts say not really ( Getty Images/iStock )

“Worst case scenario: you may live in a place and either not have allergy symptoms or have mild allergy symptoms. Then, you move somewhere else and start developing significant symptoms,” she added.

Everyone is going to respond differently to a new location.

“And then, in some cases, your symptoms might improve by relocating,” Jaffee said.

More than 100 million Americans live with various types of allergies and over 81 million have seasonal pollen allergies.

Some are genetically predisposed to develop allergies, which can factor into what they’re allergic to and potentially how severe their symptoms would be.

Many people develop allergies as they age and their immune system weakens.

Seasonal allergies, which are also commonly known as “allergic rhinitis” or hay fever, occur when people are exposed to pollen.

The inflammatory response can cause sneezing, congestion, a runny nose, or red, watery, and itchy eyes. For people with asthma, it can lead to an asthma attack. For tens of thousands of people, it may even result in a trip to the emergency room.

The severity of allergy symptoms also depends on where you live. There are three main types of pollen, including tree, grass, and weed. This year, the highest tree pollen levels were forecast across a wide swath stretching from the Pacific Northwest to the Southeast.

The highest weed pollen levels were expected around the Plains states, the Carolinas, and along the Gulf Coast.

The foundation also released what it named the nation’s top 10 cities for seasonal allergies, with most located in the South and Southeast. Historically, the worst cities are in those regions, Jaffee noted.

“That’s because these are climates that tend to be more humid and warmer, so they kind of favor that growth of pollen and mold,” she explained.

Wichita, Kansas, led the rankings as the worst city for allergy sufferers.

“Since allergies are so different for everyone, you can thrive in the Southeast part of the U.S. and not have any allergies or still experience significant allergy symptoms elsewhere,” Jaffee said. “It’s kind of a mixed bag.”

open image in gallery Tree pollen levels were high across the U.S. this year. The Southeast region is historically bad for allergies, thanks to its humid and warm climate ( Getty Images/iStock )

So, what do you do if you are moving — or want to? Generally, experts recommend that you visit the location for about two to four weeks ahead of time to get a sense of how your body responds, or to visit during different seasons. Talking to an allergist will also be useful for more personalized recommendations.

Still, pollen seasons are getting longer and stronger for everyone.

Human-caused climate change is resulting in earlier seasons, as well, with warmer temperature trapping heat around urban areas, increasing air pollution, and stimulating pollen production. The amount of pollen released by trees is higher and the strength of the allergic response to the tree pollen appears to be stronger.

“There’s no question [that] as there’s global warming, the pollen season is increasing,” Dr, Sanjiv Sur, director and professor of Allergy and Immunology at Baylor College of Medicine, said earlier this year.

What may help ease the pain, if only for right now?

Dr. Neelu Tummala, a clinical assistant professor of otolaryngology at NYU Langone Health, advises that people time taking medications so they are optimally effective, change clothes and take off shoes after spending time outside, and bathe pets.

Jaffee recommends a pollen tracking app, in addition to personalized allergy testing. But, ultimately, there needs to be a wider response.

“Long-term, we should be looking at policy change to reduce the impact of climate change,” said the foundation’s chief mission officer Melanie Carver.