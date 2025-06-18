Rabies: What are the symptoms and how to get a vaccine?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British grandmother from Yorkshire has died after contracting rabies from a puppy during a holiday in Morocco, marking the first UK death from the disease acquired overseas since 2018.

Yvonne Ford was reportedly "slightly scratched" by the animal during her trip in February. But it was only over the past two weeks that her health began to deteriorate.

Here PA looks at what rabies is, its symptoms and how to get a vaccine for the disease.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a deadly virus which is passed on through injuries such as bites and scratches from an infected animal.

In developing countries, people can often catch the virus from stray animals and dogs.

Rabies is nearly always fatal, but post-exposure treatment is very effective if given quickly after a person has been in contact with an animal.

What are the symptoms?

Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal.

The first symptoms of rabies can be similar to flu, while later symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, agitation, anxiety, difficulty swallowing and excessive saliva.

Spasms of the muscles used for swallowing make it difficult for the patient to drink and people can suffer hallucinations and paralysis.

open image in gallery Rabies is passed on through injuries such as bites and scratches from an infected animal. ( Getty Images )

The incubation period between being infected and showing symptoms is typically between three and 12 weeks, but can vary from a few days to many months.

How many UK cases have there been?

There have been no human cases of rabies acquired in the UK from animals other than bats reported since 1902.

A single case of rabies acquired from a bat was reported in 2002 in Scotland – the person had suffered several bat bites.

Between 2000 and 2024, there were six cases of rabies reported in the UK linked to people being exposed abroad.

In 2018, a person in the UK developed rabies following a cat bite in Morocco.

What new warnings have been issued to travellers?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said rabies is common in other parts of the world, especially Asia and Africa.

People are advised to avoid contact with dogs, cats and other animals and check whether they may need a rabies vaccine prior to travel.

Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an animal, or where the animal has licked eyes, nose or mouth, or licked a wound, should wash the site with plenty of soap and water and seek immediate medical help.

People should do the same if they have been bitten or scratched by a bat in the UK.

open image in gallery The NHS advises that people should get the rabies vaccine if they are travelling to a country where rabies is common. ( Getty Images )

Anyone given post-exposure treatment should contact their doctor on return to the UK to ensure treatment continues and is effective.

Even if people have not sought help abroad, they should see their UK doctor if they have been bitten by an animal abroad.

How to get a rabies vaccine

The NHS advises that people should get the rabies vaccine if they are travelling to a country where rabies is common.

You can check the risk of rabies in the country you’re visiting on the TravelHealthPro country information pages , or alternatively speak to your local GP or travel clinic.

You will probably need to pay for the rabies vaccine for travel.

The rabies vaccine is available from:

private travel vaccination clinics

pharmacies with travel health services

some GP surgeries (you still have to pay if the vaccine is for travel)

How many cases are there globally?

There are around 59,000 cases of rabies globally each year, but there have not been any cases showing human-to-human transmission.