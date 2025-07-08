New ‘sponge’ cancer test to be trialled in high-street pharmacies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people experiencing persistent heartburn or acid reflux will soon be offered a “sponge on a string” test in high-street pharmacies.

NHS England is piloting a new way of preventing oesophageal cancer by identifying individuals with a condition called Barrett’s oesophagus, which occurs when stomach acid damages the lining of the oesophagus or food pipe.

Some cells may grow abnormally and then develop into oesophageal cancer.

From early next year, around 1,500 people in London and the East Midlands will participate in these new "heartburn health checks" to test for Barrett’s oesophagus.

During the test, the patient swallows a small capsule attached to a string. The capsule dissolves in the stomach and leaves a small sponge about the size of a 1p coin.

open image in gallery A Cytosponge test is used to help diagnose oesophageal cancer ( PA )

The sponge is then pulled out via the string by NHS staff after a few minutes, during which time it collects cells from the oesophageal lining for analysis in the lab.

This test is already used in hospitals and community diagnostic centres to help reduce the need for invasive endoscopies in Barrett’s patients.

During the pilot, pharmacists will work to spot patients who are regularly using over-the-counter medicines to ease their heartburn but who have not sought help from their GP.

The pilot will run for two years before potentially being rolled out more widely.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS national cancer director, said the “new pilot brings a convenient test to where people shop, making it easier than ever for patients to check signs and symptoms that might be worrying them”.

“For the majority of people with persistent reflux, these quick and easy heartburn health checks will provide peace of mind that you aren’t at increased risk of cancer, and for those who do find out they have Barrett’s oesophagus, regular follow-up checks will be put in place so any further cell changes can be spotted early.”

open image in gallery The NHS has partnered with Boots and diagnostics company Cyted Health for the pilot ( PA )

If pre-cancerous cells are found, treatment can be offered to remove the cells through endoscopy or a procedure known as radiofrequency ablation.

Of almost 10,000 patients diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in the UK each year, 80 per cent are diagnosed at a late stage.

Only one in five people survive a year, meaning early diagnosis is crucial.

Eddie, aged 77 from Suffolk, says the test may have saved his life after years of persistent heartburn.

He said: “It used to wake me up at night, but I always thought it was just one of those things.

“To think that something as simple as swallowing a capsule could uncover a hidden risk is truly remarkable.

“The test was quick, straightforward, and completely changed how I think about my health.

“Knowing I have Barrett’s oesophagus meant I was prioritised, my condition was monitored, and as a result, my dysplasia (cell changes) was caught early.

Main symptoms of oesophageal cancer NHS There are many possible symptoms of oesophageal cancer, but they might be hard to spot. They can affect your digestion, such as: having problems swallowing (dysphagia)

feeling or being sick

heartburn or acid reflux

symptoms of indigestion, such as burping a lot Other symptoms include: a cough that is not getting better

a hoarse voice

loss of appetite or losing weight without trying to

feeling tired or having no energy

pain in your throat or the middle of your chest, especially when swallowing

black poo or coughing up blood (although these are uncommon)

“I am now able to get targeted treatment to stop my condition progressing to cancer, rather than finding out when it’s too late.

“This never would have been caught if it wasn’t for capsule sponge testing. This test gave me peace of mind and access to early treatment and could mean the difference between life and death for so many others.”

The NHS has partnered with Boots and diagnostics company Cyted Health for the pilot, alongside Heartburn Cancer UK.

Public health minister Ashley Dalton said: “Last week, as part of our 10-year health plan, we promised a neighbourhood health service – convenient care nearer to where people live.

“Today’s announcement is a fantastic example of the life-saving potential of healthcare on your high street.

“Being able to spot the warning signs using a 10-minute test in a local pharmacy – before cancer has even taken hold – will be a game-changer.

“As part of our Plan for Change to tackle the biggest killers, this government is committed to back innovation and make our NHS fit for the future to drive up this country’s cancer survival rates.”