Norovirus: Winter vomiting bug keeps pressure on hospital A&E departments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Near-record case numbers of the winter vomiting bug Norovirus are keeping pressure on England’s hospitals this winter.

Figures from NHS England show an average of 948 patients a day were hospitalised with Norovirus last week, slightly down from the previous week’s seasonal high of 961 patients, but more than two thirds higher than in the same week last year.

Despite the ongoing pressure, separate monthly figures show nearly three in four (73 per cent) of patients were seen within four hours of attending A&E in January, an improvement on December (71.1 per cent) and January 2024 (70.4 per cent).

But staff absences remain high with nearly 51,000 absences a day, up 5 per cent on the same week last year, and adult hospital bed occupancy remains at an average of 96 per cent.

An average of 14,087 of those beds were taken up by patients who were medically fit for discharge every day last week, the highest the NHS has recorded so far this winter.

NHS England’s national clinical director for urgent and emergency care Professor Julian Redhead said: “This post-pandemic period is potentially the hardest the NHS has ever managed and that has certainly been true this winter with soaring levels of viruses, high bed occupancy and difficulties discharging patients – with last week seeing 14,000 beds taken up each day by patients who were medically fit for discharge.

“Despite that storm of pressure in January, A&E and ambulance waiting times were improved on both the month and year before, and this year we will continue work to improve patient flow across hospitals throughout the year, to ensure that we’re in a better position for next winter.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “As we work to end the misery of people left stranded on NHS waiting lists, we will also continue to address the issues facing our A&E departments.

“Annual winter pressures should not automatically lead to an annual winter crises and we will soon publish our plan to improve urgent and emergency care services, so the NHS can be there for everyone when they need it, once again.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...