Frequent nightmares are linked to premature ageing and increase the risk of an early death, according to a new study.

Adults who report weekly nightmares are more than three times likely to die before the age of 70 compared to those who rarely or never experience them, researchers found.

The study found nightmares to be a “stronger predictor of premature death” than smoking, obesity, poor diet, and low physical activity.

The scientists warned the findings should be treated as a “public health concern”, but said people can reduce nightmares by managing stress.

The team, led by Dr Abidemi Otaiku of the UK Dementia Research Institute, and Imperial College London, analysed data from 2,429 children aged eight to 10 and 183,012 adults aged 26 to 86 over a period of 19 years.

The research, presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress this month, found that nightmares disrupt both sleep quality and duration, which impairs the body’s overnight cellular restoration and repair ability.

The combined impacts of chronic stress and disrupted sleep are likely to contribute to the accelerated ageing of our cells and bodies.

Dr Otaiku said, “Our sleeping brains cannot distinguish dreams from reality. That’s why nightmares often wake us up sweating, gasping for breath, and with our hearts pounding – because our fight-or-flight response has been triggered. This stress reaction can be even more intense than anything we experience while awake.”

He said: “Nightmares lead to prolonged elevations of cortisol, a stress hormone closely linked to faster cellular ageing. For those who frequently experience nightmares, this cumulative stress may significantly impact the ageing process.”

He added: “Given how common and modifiable nightmares are, they should be taken far more seriously as a public health concern.”

Researchers found that children and adults who had frequent nightmares also exhibited faster ageing. This accounted for approximately 40 per cent of those who had a higher risk of early death.

Dr Otaiku said this was the first study to show nightmares can predict faster biological ageing and earlier mortality, even after accounting for other health issues.

Even monthly nightmares were linked to faster ageing and increased mortality compared to those who had no nightmares. and the links were consistent across all ages, sexes, ethnicities, and mental health statuses.

“The good news is that nightmares can be prevented and treated,” said Dr Otaiku.

Simple measures, such as maintaining good sleep hygiene, managing stress, seeking treatment for anxiety or depression and not watching scary films can be effective in reducing nightmares, he said.