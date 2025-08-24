Half a million people have received dementia diagnosis on NHS, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A record half a million people have received a dementia diagnosis on the NHS, figures show.

NHS figures published this week show 506,549 people have received a formal dementia diagnosis, compared with 490,163 this time last year, NHS England said.

NHS hospitals are now using technology to help keep people living with dementia safe in their homes.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has launched a new at-home monitoring service, called MinderCare, to spot signs of changes in health needs and potentially reduce unnecessary hospital admissions.

The devices, which include sensors on bed mattresses, household appliances and doorways, mean clinical teams can track whether a patient is still managing their daily routine, responding well to medication, and signs of potential infection.

Family members report the new devices have given them peace of mind when leaving their loved one alone and mean any signs of deterioration can be spotted and care plans tweaked, NHS England said.

Nationally, the NHS offers care plans or reviews and medication reviews with 330,460 people receiving the former and 114,447 the latter in the last year.

Jeremy Isaacs, national clinical director for dementia, NHS England, said: “Thanks to patients and families coming forward, and the hard work of NHS staff, we have a record more than half a million people diagnosed with dementia, many of whom are living in their own homes with support from family and friends.

“MinderCare is a great example of the NHS trialling cutting-edge technology to help more people to live safely in their own homes.

“As families gather this bank holiday weekend perhaps for the first time in months, it’s an opportunity to spot the signs of dementia.

“There are lots of reasons why people might be forgetful or absent-minded but it could be the sign that something is wrong.

“Issues that may not have been obvious previously such as forgetfulness, difficulty making plans, or word-finding problems may be easier to spot when families or friends across the country get together for an extended period.

“Getting a diagnosis of dementia is the first step in supporting people, with a wide range of NHS services able to help.

“If you have noticed that someone has symptoms, please encourage them to visit their GP for an assessment – the sooner someone is seen the quicker the NHS can help.”

Kieran Winterburn, head of national influencing at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “A third of people living with dementia in England are undiagnosed.

“We understand that getting a dementia diagnosis can feel overwhelming, but we believe it’s better to know.

“An early and accurate diagnosis can unlock access to crucial care, support and treatment – helping people manage their symptoms and avoid reaching crisis point.

“It’s promising to see more people receiving a dementia diagnosis, and we must keep up this momentum.

“The 10-Year Health Plan and the development of a new national framework on dementia are crucial opportunities to transform how dementia is diagnosed, managed and treated.

“Alongside that, we also need to see continued bold, ambitious action and investment not just in innovative technology that supports people once diagnosed, but also in the tools and people needed to diagnose more people in the first place.

“If anyone is concerned about themselves or a loved one, Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia symptoms checklist is a helpful first step in starting a conversation with their GP.”

MinderCare has been funded and supported by the not-for-profit medical research charity, LifeArc.

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust aims to enrol 100 patients by September 2025 as part of a study to better understand the feasibility of offering the service to people living with dementia in north-west London.