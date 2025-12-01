Warning over weight loss jab shortage as obesity set to double by 2030

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fewer than one in ten people who could benefit from weight loss jabs can access them due to high costs and supply issues associated with the medication, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.

There are more than a billion people worldwide living with obesity and WHO has called for fairer access to GLP-1 medication such as Wegovy, in its first guidance on the drugs.

If action is not taken, the number of people with obesity is projected to double by 2030, the body stressed.

In September 2025, GLP-1 agonists - a type of medication that helps lower blood sugar levels, slows the digestion of food and can reduce appetite - was added to the list of “essential” medicines for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups.

But new guidelines also suggest these drugs should be used long-term to support people living with obesity in addition to healthy diet and regular exercise.

WHO issues global guidelines on the use of GLP-1 medicines to treat obesity (Alamy/PA)

“Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it, effectively and equitably,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general.

“Our new guidance recognises that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care.”

“While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms,” he added.

Obesity is a complex, chronic disease and a major driver of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. It also contributes to poorer outcomes of patients who have infectious diseases.

Beyond its health impacts, the global economic cost of obesity is predicted to reach US$ 3 trillion annually by 2030.

The guideline can help efforts to reduce skyrocketing health costs associated with managing the condition and associated health complications.

High costs, manufacturing and supply-chain constraints are universal barriers that are preventing people from accessing the weight loss drugs, according to WHO.

In the UK, the price of drug Mounjaro increased by 170 per cent to bring it in line with higher prices in other countries.

Even with rapid expansion in production, GLP-1 drugs are projected to reach fewer than 10 per cent of those who need them by 2030.

The guideline calls on countries and companies to help expand access to the weight loss jabs through strategies such as tiered pricing and voluntary licensing - where a pharmaceutical company grants permission for others to make affordable non-brand versions of its patented drug.

The global demand for GLP-1 drugs has fulled the spread of fake and substandard products being sold, which threatens patient safety, WHO also warned. It stressed regulated distribution, prescription by a qualified health care providers, patient education will help protect patient health.