Asda among first to increase price of Mounjaro early over ‘high demand’ for drugs

Asda has put up the price of Mounjaro at its pharmacies ahead of the national hike in pricing next week.

The supermarket giant said the decision was made after stock purchased at the “old price” from the manufacturer had sold out.

Mounjaro maker Eli Lilly announced earlier this month that it would raise the price of the weight-loss drug by 170 per cent, with last orders on the lower cost stopped on Wednesday.

It said on Thursday that it expected the jabs to be offered at a discounted rate by most sellers, but it is still more than double what it costs now.

Asda said it had ordered “as much as possible” from the manufacturer, but due to “high demand” it had run out.

All new stock was now coming in at the higher cost, the supermarket said, which meant it had to increase the price for new requests from customers, adding it understood this could be “frustrating”.

“We have kept our new pricing as low as possible while still reflecting the increase from the manufacturer,” a spokesperson said.

They added: “In August, Eli Lilly limited the amount of stock we could buy at the previous price.

open image in gallery Asda has raised the price of Mounjaro after selling out of stock that was purchased from suppliers at the old price (Chris Radburn/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We ordered as much as possible at that price and even negotiated extra stock but due to the high demand we now have finished our monthly allocation from Eli Lilly.

“Any new stock delivered to us from now on is charged at the higher cost. This means that we now have to charge the new pricing for all new requests.”

A month’s supply of the lowest dosage, 2.5mg, of Mounjaro now costs £168.97 at Asda, while the highest dosage, 15mg, is priced at £298.97.

With users looking for the best deal, the rise in cost of the drug appeared to have started a price war as pharmacies look to lure in new customers.

Boots pharmacy has shared its prices for Mounjaro from Monday, 1 September.

A month’s supply of the lowest dosage, 2.5mg, of Mounjaro will cost £177.30, up from £219, while the highest dosage, 15mg, will be £335, up from £249.

Eli Lilly said it was putting the price of the drug to put the UK in line with the higher prices in Europe and the US.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump complained about the high cost of the drug compared to other countries.

On Thursday, it emerged that Eli Lilly had offered UK pharmacies a rebate to “mitigate some of the impact” of the hike.

But The Independent understands that pharmacies had been told about the move weeks ago, and had already factored it into planned price increases for Monday.

open image in gallery The cost of Mounjaro will increase for users across the UK from Monday, 1 September (Alamy/PA)

Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “Prices advertised in many pharmacies will already reflect this discount and pharmacies will also have to wait to receive this retrospectively after dispensing.

"Pharmacies are working hard to support their patients and explore if there are options to minimise disruption to their treatment programme."

It is thought that around 1.5 million people are on weight-loss drugs in the UK, with more than half of them on Mounjaro.

Most get them privately from pharmacies as part of weight loss programmes, which is why the price increase has triggered concerns among many users over affordability.

The drugs, like its rival Wegovy, work by making users feel full so they eat less.