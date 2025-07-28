Salt warnings on restaurant menus can encourage healthier choices, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Salt warnings on restaurant menus can encourage consumers to make healthier choices, a first study into the initiative has suggested.

Researchers have the “strongest evidence to date” that UK consumers see warnings on menus to be effective in discouraging them from ordering options that are high in salt, according to the study by Liverpool University published in The Lancet Public Health.

Salt warning labels included in the study alerted consumers to dishes exceeding 50% of the recommended UK daily salt limit of 6g.

In an online trial with 2,391 UK adults, salt warning labels were perceived by participants as effective in discouraging selection of high-salt items and reduced salt ordered by 0.26g per meal.

In a real-world trial at a Liverpool restaurant with 454 participants, labelled menus prompted greater awareness of salt content when ordering and reduced the salt ordered by 0.54g per meal.

Across both trials, labels were found to be equally effective regardless of age, sex or education level.

Dr Rebecca Evans, the study’s lead author, said: “Our study has found that salt warning labels on menus help people make healthier choices.

“Given that excess salt intake is a leading cause of diet-related disease, this kind of labelling policy could play a vital role in improving population health.

“This study demonstrates that even small nudges at the point of purchase can encourage healthier choices.”

The research team said the study was the first real-world randomised controlled trial globally to evaluate salt labelling in a full-service restaurant environment.

Sonia Pombo, from Action on Salt, said: “This important new study adds to the growing evidence that clear and visible salt warning labels on menus can positively influence consumer choices and reduce salt intake.

“Eating out is no longer an occasional indulgence – it’s a routine part of daily life. Yet many meals are loaded with salt, often without our knowledge or consent.

“If we’re serious about protecting public health and saving lives, salt reduction must be front and centre of the UK’s food policy agenda.”