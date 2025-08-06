What is Legionnaires’ disease? The symptoms of the potentially deadly disease to watch for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legionnaires’ disease is spreading this summer in the eastern United States with a deadly outbreak killing three people and sickening at least 67 more in New York City.

The serious form of pneumonia is caused by Legionella bacteria and approximately one in 10 people who are sickened will die due to complications.

So, what symptoms should people look out for and how is Legionnaires’ disease transmitted? Here’s what to know.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia – or lung inflammation usually caused by a bacterial, viral or fungal infection. In the recent New York City outbreak, the disease is caused by Legionella bacteria. The disease is transmitted by inhaling the bacteria from water or soil.

open image in gallery Legionnaires' disease is spreading in New York City. The severe type of pneumonia can be fatal ( Getty Images )

What are the causes of this disease?

Legionella bacteria is responsible for most cases of Legionnaires’ disease. The bacterium is often found outdoors but the Mayo Clinic says it rarely causes infections there.

It is also possible to get the disease from home plumbing, with most outbreaks occurring in large buildings, “perhaps because complex systems allow the bacteria to grow and spread more easily,” the clinic noted.

Previous outbreaks have been linked to:

• Hot tubs and whirlpools

• Cooling towers in air conditioning systems

• Hot water tanks and heaters

• Decorative fountains

• Swimming pools

• Birthing pools

• Drinking water

The infection can also be transmitted through aspiration, which occurs when liquids accidentally enter your lungs, and through soil.

What are the symptoms?

Legionnaires’ disease usually develops between two to 14 days after exposure to legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some of the symptoms include:

• Headache

• Muscle aches

• A fever

By the second or third day, you may develop other signs and symptoms such as:

• A cough that might bring up mucus and sometimes blood. As many as 50% of patients can have phlegm as well.

• Shortness of breath

• Chest pain

• Confusion

• Nausea and or vomiting

• Diarrhea

“Although Legionnaires’ disease primarily affects the lungs, it occasionally can cause infections in wounds and in other parts of the body, including the heart,” the Mayo Clinic said. Possible complications include lung failure and death.

There is also a mild form of Legionnaires’ disease known as Pontiac fever which can produce a fever, chills and muscle aches. This fever does not affect the lungs and usually clears up within two to five days.

Who is most at risk?

open image in gallery People who smoke and over 50s are at greater risk for Legionnaires’ disease. In most cases, not everyone who is exposed to the bacteria that causes the disease falls ill ( AFP via Getty Images )

In most cases, not everyone exposed to the bacteria becomes sick. But, exposure means some people are at a higher risk of infection.

Those people include smokers. People with weakened immune systems, those with chronic lung diseases or other chronic conditions, and people over 50 are also at greater risk.

Is the disease contagious?

The disease is not contagious and you cannot get it from another person, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

How is it diagnosed?

A simple x-ray of a person’s chest can tell if someone has pneumonia, but other tests are necessary to see if Legionella is responsible.

Those include a urine or lab test that takes fluid from the lung or phlegm.

How is the disease treated?

There is no vaccine for Legionnaires’ disease. If diagnosed with the disease, you may need to go to the hospital. Medical staff may be able to give patients antibiotics or administer oxygen through a face mask or a breathing machine.

When you are showing signs of recovery, the doctor might prescribe antibiotic medication that usually lasts for between one and three weeks.

“Any pneumonia can cause a lingering type of fatigue,” Dr. Ben Singer, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Medicine, told The New York Times. “People can take a long time to get better.”

How can you avoid infection?

The key lies in prevention. People should clean any water-using devices and flush faucets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Buildings and devices at an increased risk for growth should have a water management program, the agency said.

The bacteria can also grow in vehicles’ windshield wiper fluid tanks.

“To prevent growth and spread of Legionella, only use genuine windshield cleaner fluid and follow the vehicle manufacturer recommendations, if available,” the agency advised.