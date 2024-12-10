The condition that remains the UK’s leading cause of death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Analysis has found that dementia was the leading cause of death in the UK in 2023.

Research by Alzheimer’s Research UK shows 75,393 people died from dementia in 2023, compared with 74,261 in the previous 12 months and 69,178 in 2021.

The “crisis will only worsen” because of the ageing population, Alzheimer’s Research UK warned, unless the Government takes action.

It added that the upcoming 10-Year Health Plan should be used to “future-proof” NHS dementia services so the condition “doesn’t remain a death sentence”.

The charity’s chief executive Hilary Evans-Newton said: “This data reveals the tragic reality of dementia’s devastating impact across the UK.

“This crisis will only worsen as our population ages unless Government takes action to address it.”

An estimated 944,000 people in the UK live with dementia.

Alzheimer’s Research UK predicts the figure could rise to 1.4 million by 2040.

Ms Evans-Newton added: “By 2040, over 1.4 million people are expected to be living with dementia in the UK, with heartbreaking consequences for countless families and placing ever-increasing pressure on public services and the economy.

“Dementia already accounts for a quarter of hospital beds for people over 65, and the cost of dementia to the NHS has doubled in the last decade mainly due to often avoidable emergency admissions.

“The magnitude of damage caused by dementia on people and wider society can’t be ignored by government.”

open image in gallery Dementia has been the leading cause of death in women since 2011

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, dementia has been the leading cause of death in women since 2011, with the trend continuing in 2023.

More than 48,000 women died with the condition last year compared with 27,000 men.

The analysis also found that, of the four nations, Northern Ireland had the highest dementia death rate at 11.7%, followed by by England (11.6%), Wales (10.6%), and Scotland (10.2%).

Ms Evans-Newton described the Government upcoming 10-Year Health Plan as a “crucial opportunity” to future-proof NHS dementia services.

“The government’s 10-Year Health Plan offers a crucial opportunity to harness groundbreaking research developments and address the growing impact of dementia on society,” she said.

“New treatments and diagnostics are making their way to the UK, and we are learning more and more about how we can protect our brain health and reduce our risk of developing dementia in the future.

“The 10-Year Health Plan must be used as an opportunity to capitalise on the recent advances in research, futureproof NHS dementia services and ensure dementia doesn’t remain a death sentence for everyone it touches.”

Care minister Stephen Kinnock added: “Alzheimer’s is a cruel disease which has a terrible impact on so many families, including my own.

“This data reveals the profound toll dementia has on individuals and their loved ones in the UK.

“With our Plan for Change this government is committed to getting the NHS back on its feet and creating a society where every person with dementia receives high-quality, compassionate care from diagnosis through to the end of life.

“We will put Britain at the forefront of transforming treatment for dementia, backing research into the disease and ensuring that new clinically and cost-effective treatments are rolled out in a safe and timely way.”