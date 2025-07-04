Should you use hydration multipliers in extreme heat?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s officially the “Dog Days” of the summer season — and they’re getting hotter and more humid thanks to the impact of the human-caused climate crisis.

In extreme heat, hydration is critical to prevent heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. The adult body is 60 percent water, and drinking enough each day helps regulate body temperature, prevent infections, and maintain organ and other key functions.

Hydration multipliers - powders, packets, and liquid drops that you add to water - have become popular to boost that process and replenish electrolytes that are lost when we sweat. Electrolytes are substances that help your body to regulate chemical reactions and maintain the balance between fluids inside and outside your cells. Nearly every fluid and cell in the body contains electrolytes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“When we sweat, we lose more than just fluids, we also lose electrolytes — mostly sodium and chloride, but also smaller amounts of potassium, calcium, and magnesium," Dr. Scott Braunstein, chief medical officer at medicine concierge company Sollis Health, told CBS News. "While it all could all be replaced by drinking water and eating a variety of solid foods, for those not ready for a meal, drinking electrolyte-containing fluids is a great way to replace the losses in sweat."

So, should you add a hydration multiplier to your water this summer? Here’s what to know...

Should you add hydration multipliers to your water this summer? ( AFP via Getty Images )

How they work

Hydration multipliers hydrate the body faster than water alone due to a process that takes place in the small intestine and rapidly pulls not just water, but other nutrients, into cells.

“The hydration multiplier maximizes your water uptake by using the sodium and glucose co-transport across the stomach while pulling water along,” Texas Health explains. “With such optimal sodium to glucose ratio, water gets transported into your body faster than if you drank water alone.”

The formulas also carry potassium, calcium, and essential vitamins.

Experts recommend using them when exercising for long periods of time or following heat exposure.

“When you drink plain water, it is absorbed primarily by osmosis through the walls of the intestine,” registered dietitian Mia Syn told Vogue. But if you’re dealing with an imbalance of electrolytes—say, you just ran a half-marathon or are feeling the effects of a few too many negronis — then plain water may not be absorbed as efficiently, she says.

There’s nothing as good as plain water

Water is generally a safer bet than hydration multipliers because of what else might be on the ingredient list.

For example, some electrolyte drinks contain more sodium and sugar than nutritionists recommend you consume in a day. That may be harmful for people suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes. Too much sugar can lead to kidney damage in people who have diabetes.

“Electrolyte drinks in general are safe for young athletes, but it’s important to avoid any that contain caffeine,” University Hospitals pediatric sports medicine specialist Dr. Laura Goldberg said. “Many people believe electrolyte drinks and powders are healthy, but they have a large amount of sugar which is unnecessary unless you’re exercising for more than 60 minutes.”

Too many electrolytes can also lead to unintended consequences, such as weakness, headache, tremors, confusion, muscle cramping, rapid heartbeat, and gastrointestinal issues. Many of the signs of an electrolyte imbalance are similar to dehydration symptoms.

Check with a physician before drinking hydration multipliers.

"Those with certain chronic conditions, especially kidney disease — since your kidneys regulate your electrolytes — high or low blood pressure or heart disease, should consult their doctor before consuming these products, as maintaining fluids and electrolytes within a specific range may be critical for their health," Braunstein added.