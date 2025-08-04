World-first vaccine rolled out across England amid record levels of infection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England has launched a world-first gonorrhoea vaccination programme, aimed at curbing soaring infection rates and tackling the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant strains.

The initiative comes after cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) in England reached a record 85,000 in 2023, the highest since records began in 1918.

Available free of charge from Monday at sexual health clinics, the jab is being offered to those at highest risk.

This includes gay and bisexual men with a recent history of multiple sexual partners or a bacterial STI.

The vaccine, an existing jab known as 4CMenB, is currently used to protect against meningococcal B disease, which can cause meningitis and sepsis.

It is used in the routine childhood programme and given to babies at eight weeks, 16 weeks and one year.

Officials anticipate the programme will save the NHS £7.9 million over the next decade.

Gonorrhoea disproportionately impacts specific communities ( PA Media )

The programme could prevent up to 100,000 cases of gonorrhoea, according to doctors.

The STI disproportionately impacts specific communities, such as those in deprived areas, people of black Caribbean ethnicity, and gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Patients getting the gonorrhoea vaccine will also be offered jabs for mpox, human papillomavirus (HPV), and hepatitis A and B at their appointment.

“Rolling out this world-leading gonorrhoea vaccination programme in sexual health clinics in England represents a major breakthrough in preventing an infection that has reached record levels,” Ashley Dalton, the minister for public health and prevention, said.

“This government’s world-first vaccination programme will help turn the tide on infections, as well as tackling head-on the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.

“I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for vaccination, to protect not only yourselves but also your sexual partners.”