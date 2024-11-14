Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said that a second Trump administration would advise the nation to remove fluoride from public water supplies.

“Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease,” Kennedy claimed.

He recently wrote that former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, want to “Make America Healthy Again,” also sharing a link regarding a recent court ruling that found the mineral poses enough risk to be further regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fluoride is used to strengthen teeth, replacing minerals lost due to wear and tear. Nearly 44 percent of Americans have access to fluoridate tap water.

“Well, I haven’t talked to him about it yet, but it sounds OK to me,” Trump previously told NBC News. “You know, it’s possible.”

Kennedy and Trump made their statements before Trump selected him as nominee to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services. That move could give him more power to regulate the nation’s health.

open image in gallery Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump shakes hands with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a rally in Duluth, Georgia, last month. Kennedy said over the weekend he would ‘advise all US water systems to remove fluoride from public water.’ ( (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) )

The National Toxicology Program previously determined with “moderate confidence” that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in children, basing conclusions on studies of fluoride levels at approximately twice the recommended limit for drinking water. Previous research was done with similar findings, including a 2019 study that found higher levels of fluoride exposure during pregnancy were associated with declines in IQ in kids.

But, major public health groups support water fluoridation, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Dental Association, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC named nationwide fluoridation of drinking water one of the 10 greatest public health interventions of the 20th century because of a dramatic decrease in cavities since the process began in 1945.

open image in gallery Robert F. Kennedy Jr., speaks at a campaign rally for Trump at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last month. Kennedy was selected as Trump’s nominee to oversee the Department of Health and Human Services ( (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) )

Nearly all water contains some naturally occurring fluoride, but at levels too low to prevent cavities. The recommended level is 0.7 milligrams per liter, and state and local governments decide whether or not to implement fluoridation. In some areas, there is enough naturally occurring fluoride to prevent cavities.

Nearly a decade ago, for the first time in more than 50 years, the federal government lowered the recommended level of fluoride in drinking water, which had previously been between 0.7 and 1.2 milligrams per liter.

According to the Fluoride Action Network, 37 states give local governments and residents authority over fluoridation decisions, and 13 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia, have laws to mandate statewide fluoridation. Some communities have rejected it, the group noted.

Around the world, fluoridation varies, with most European countries utilizing fluoridation in various ways, including through water fluoridation programs, fluoridated salt and milk, and other treatments. As of 2012, 25 countries had artificial water fluoridation to varying degrees, and an additional 28 had water that is naturally fluoridated. Nearly half of the 435 million people receiving water fluoridated at the recommended level were US residents.

Fluoride intake has beneficial effects and negative effects, according to the WHO. It can reduce tooth decay and cavities, and it can cause bone disease after lengthy exposure to high amounts. It is estimated that excessive fluoride concentrations in drinking water have caused tens of millions of dental and skeletal fluorosis cases globally. Research on other impacts, like bone fractures, is divided.

open image in gallery A cup of water is drawn from a faucet at Johnny T's Bistro and Blues in Jackson, Missippi, in September 2022. The southern state requires that all community water systems serving at least two-thousand people implement fluoridation, according to the Fluoride Action Network. ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The experts largely still say benefits outweigh the risks. The American Dental Association says studies prove fluoridation reduces dental decay by at least a quarter in children and adults — even with widespread availability to fluoride toothpaste.

“We get people who don’t want fluoride, and their kids will come in with a mouth full of decay. Then they won’t want us to do any treatment,” Dr. Meg Lochary, a pediatric dentist in North Carolina, told NBC News earlier this year. “I’m like, ‘Listen, dental infections can be very dangerous. You can end up in the hospital.’”

With reporting from The Associated Press