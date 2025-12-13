Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is experiencing a severe flu outbreak, health authorities have warned, as a new ‘super flu’ threatens to bring a “tidal wave” to the NHS.

The H3N2 strain of the influenza virus has been recognised as one of two widely circulating strains. It is currently the most dominant strain in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Flu cases generally are also on the rise, with an average of 2,660 flu patients in hospitals in England last week – up 55 per cent on the week previous, according to NHS England.

At this point last year the number stood at 1,861 patients, while in 2023 it was just 402.

In the face of rising case numbers, NHS leaders have issued a ‘flu jab SOS’ urging eligible adults to get themselves fully protected from the virus.

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year (PA) ( PA Wire )

The vaccine is recommended for people at higher risk of getting seriously ill from flu, and is offered on the NHS every year in autumn or early winter.

What is ‘super flu’?

It is not an official name for a virus, but the so-called super flu refers to the illness that seems to be hitting harder and lasting for longer than expected.

This year’s flu season also started a month earlier, while a drifted influenza A(H3N2) strain – also known as subclade K – is currently dominating cases in England, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Does the flu jab work against the H3N2 strain?

Data from UKHSA shows this year’s vaccine is providing good protection against this strain.

How to get a flu jab

Certain eligible groups can get a free NHS flu vaccine. These are people who:

are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2026)

have certain long-term health conditions

are pregnant

live in a care home

are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

The latest date a person can get one of these flu jabs is 31 March 2026, but the NHS advises everyone get theirs much sooner.

Anyone eligible who wants to book a flu jab can: contact their GP surgery to book an appointment; book at a pharmacy online or in the NHS App; or find a pharmacy that offers free NHS flu vaccination.

Extra appointments and pop-up clinics also become available across England in late November. More information can be found on the NHS website.

Those who are not eligible for a free NHS jab but still want to receive a vaccination can pay for a private service. This is offered at pharmacies like Boots and Superdrug, usually for around £20.

Dr Thomas Waite, deputy chief medical officer, said: “Flu can be an unpleasant infection for many and life-threatening for some; vaccination is the best form of defence.

“Early data from the UKHSA shows this year’s vaccine is continuing to provide good protection against flu variants circulating this year. The flu season has started early this year. Now is the time to get vaccinated if you are eligible.”

Recent data published by the UKHSA shows the 2025-2026 vaccine is currently 70 to 75 per cent effective at preventing hospital attendance in children aged two to 17 years, and 30 to 40 per cent effective in adults.