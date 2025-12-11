H3N2 flu - latest: NHS warns hospitals facing ‘worst case scenario’ as super virus cases surge
Hospitalisations for flu in England hit highest ever levels for this time of year
The NHS has warned it is facing a “worst case scenario” this December, as a surge in “super flu” cases has left thousands needing hospital care.
Figures released by the health service on Thursday morning show that hospitalisations, thought to be driven by the new H3N2 strain of the virus, surged more than half in just one week. It said last week there were an average of 2,660 patients in hospital per day with flu - the highest ever for this time of year.
The NHS says it currently has enough flu patients each day "to fill more than three whole hospital trusts."
It comes as health secretary Wes Streeting awaits a decision from resident doctors on whether to accept his latest offer and call off planned strikes.
Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) had balloted to strike from 17 December, but may call off the action following a last-ditch offer from Mr Streeting. In the proposal, he promised an expansion of specialist training opportunities, but refused to budge on pay.
However, BMA fellow deputy chairman Dr Shivam Sharma has cast doubt on the offer, saying he finds it "difficult to see members accepting" it, describing it as a "mixed bag".
Streeting makes last-ditch offer in bid to avert strikes amid super flu surge
Wes Streeting has made a last-ditch attempt to halt planned strikes by resident doctors next week by offering medics a new deal.
The health secretary has offered doctors an expansion of specialist training opportunities - but notably has refused to budge on pay.
He urged doctors to take the deal, saying a resident doctors’ strike over Christmas would have a “much different degree of risk” than previous walkouts and that he “cannot think of a single other trade union in this country that would behave this way”.
But BMA fellow deputy chairman Dr Shivam Sharma has cast doubt on the offer, saying he finds it "difficult to see members accepting" it, describing it as a "mixed bag".
Members will now have until 15 December to vote on the revised terms.
What is the H3N2 flu strain?
The strain behind the UK’s surge in “super flu” cases is H3N2 - a mutation that is currently the most dominant.
But what is H3N2, and how can you spot the symptoms? You can read more below:
Flu hospitalisations jump by 55 per cent in one week, new figures show
The number of people in hospital in England with a new “super flu” has jumped by 55 per cent in just one week, according to new NHS figures.
An average of 2,660 flu patients were in hospital each day last week, up from 1,717 the previous week.
At this point last year the number stood at 1,861 patients, while in 2023 it was just 402.
Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 patients last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022/23, the highest level since the pandemic.
