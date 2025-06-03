Experts warn of ‘concerning jump’ in antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There has been a “concerning jump” in cases of gonorrhoea resistant to strong antibiotics, health officials have warned.

New figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show there have been more cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) gonorrhoea that are resistant to the antibiotic ceftriaxone so far in 2025 than the whole of last year.

Overall, there was a 16% drop in gonorrhoea cases in 2024 in England, with 71,802 diagnoses, compared with 85,370 in 2023.

However, ceftriaxone-resistant gonorrhoea cases are being detected more frequently – with 14 in the first five months of 2025 compared with 13 in the whole of the previous year.

Six of the 14 cases this year have been “extensively drug-resistant”, which means that they were resistant to ceftriaxone and then to second-line treatment options, according to the UKHSA.

Ceftriaxone is a strong antibiotic and the main treatment for gonorrhoea.

Experts are therefore concerned when infections fail to respond to it.

Most of these drug-resistant cases are linked with travel to or from the Asia-Pacific region, where the prevalence of ceftriaxone resistance is high.

Elsewhere, among people in England, early-stage syphilis diagnoses rose 1.7%, from 9,375 in 2023 to 9,535 in 2024.

The overall figure for syphilis, including late-stage syphilis or complications from the infection, increased 5% from 12,456 in 2023 to 13,030 in 2024.

Chlamydia fell 13%, from 194,143 diagnoses in 2023 to 168,889 in 2024, while people diagnosed for the first time with genital warts also dropped.

Among women aged 15 to 24 who are recommended to be screened through the National Chlamydia Screening Programme (NCSP), there was a 10.7% decrease in the number of chlamydia tests carried out, from 673,102 to 601,295.

Dr Hamish Mohammed, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “Levels of STIs in this country remain a big threat to sexual wellbeing.

“These infections can have a major impact on your health and that of any sexual partners – particularly if they are antibiotic resistant.

“If you’ve had condomless sex with new or casual partners – either in the UK or overseas – get tested for STIs and HIV at least yearly, even if you don’t have symptoms. Regular testing protects both you and those you’re having sex with.

“From August, eligible people will also be offered vaccination to reduce the risk of gonorrhoea and we expect to see the immunisation programme have an impact on diagnoses of this infection in coming years – please take up the vaccine if you are offered it.”